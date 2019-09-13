-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Franks International posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Franks International has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,469,339.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $166,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,856.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock worth $12,561,878. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

