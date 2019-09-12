ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZIOP. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James started coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $783.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.73. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

