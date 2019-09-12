Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Reduced by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,665.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $142.60. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,542. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.26.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

