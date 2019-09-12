Zetacoin (ZET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,461.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $298,347.00 and approximately $14,461.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,140.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.48 or 0.02935549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00785688 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,259,205 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

