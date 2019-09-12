Zero Reaches Market Cap of $326,130.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Zero has a market capitalization of $326,130.00 and approximately $268.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Zero has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00431333 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00099708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00038653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002718 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000557 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 6,937,997 coins and its circulating supply is 6,885,468 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

