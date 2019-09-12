Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $249,731.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (CRYPTO:ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,236,264 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

