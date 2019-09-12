Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,018,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 159,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 132,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

