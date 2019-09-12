Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

TRMK traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.86. 131,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trustmark by 110.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after purchasing an additional 811,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

