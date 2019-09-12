Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $394.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Roper's shares have outperformed the industry. For 2019, Roper anticipates solid revenues, its unique niche market strategy, healthy balance sheet and gains from acquired assets to drive profitability. Earnings are expected to be $12.94-$13.06, higher than $12.70-$13.00 predicted earlier. Organic revenues are projected to increase 4%, driven by strength in Application Software, Network Software & Systems and Measurement & Analytical Solutions segments. However, the stock has been significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the past six months. In addition, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might prove detrimental to the company’s profitability. Further, earnings estimates for the third quarter of 2019 have declined in the past couple of months.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.50.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,999. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.50. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.59 and a twelve month high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after acquiring an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

