Zacks Investment Research Lowers Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

