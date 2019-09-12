Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 59,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

