Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Hold

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,916. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

