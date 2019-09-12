Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.74. IBERIABANK posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $422,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,911,553.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,031 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after buying an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,538,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $75.88. 22,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

