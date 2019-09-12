Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 239,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,271. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 20,098.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

