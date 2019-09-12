Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,647,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ITT by 152.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 109,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 522,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

