Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.31. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $25.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $1,700,415 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,221. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

