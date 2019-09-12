Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,327. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $103,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $103,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,188 shares in the company, valued at $978,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,454 shares of company stock valued at $838,842. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $629,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.