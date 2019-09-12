Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $38.61. 1,792,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

