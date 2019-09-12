Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Childrens Place reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,825. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.