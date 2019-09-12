Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Childrens Place reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,825. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

