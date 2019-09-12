Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.30

Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.32.

Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.