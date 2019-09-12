Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.06.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

