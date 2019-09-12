XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinexchange.io, and YoBit. and Waves DEX. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $4,614.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00201638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.01153959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016749 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinexchange.io, Waves DEX and and YoBit.. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.