Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xilinx by 114.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 168.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Xilinx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.81.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

