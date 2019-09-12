WS Management Lllp Sells 117,019 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

WS Management Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,019 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.05% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $36,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $10,196,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,777,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,084. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.43). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $945.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAFM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cleveland Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,912.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

