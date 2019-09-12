Wipro’s (WIT) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $4.76.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.68 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wipro by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,743,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 394,620 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.9% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,996,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,759 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,097,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,590,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,067 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

