Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8,860.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of WGO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,103. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

