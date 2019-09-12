Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.72

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.72 and traded as high as $208.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 30,002 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 199.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23.

In other Wilmington news, insider Martin William Howard Morgan acquired 25,000 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

