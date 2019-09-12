WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.