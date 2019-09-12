WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 59,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $3,210,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 71,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.61.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.