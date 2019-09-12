Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:WWR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,949. Westwater Resources has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

