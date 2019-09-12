Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Relic by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,516,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,177,000 after buying an additional 300,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after buying an additional 267,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $654,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,025.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,531,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,904 shares of company stock worth $9,579,372 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $120.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

New Relic stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 741,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,394. New Relic Inc has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

