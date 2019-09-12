Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 960 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,019,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,682,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

