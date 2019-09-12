Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 9,170 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Square were worth $32,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Square by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 376.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Square by 46.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $34,164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Square by 14.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,001 shares of company stock worth $4,090,629. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 407,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,288. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,992.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.