Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 356,919 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356,919 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 2.20% of Summit Materials worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 67.9% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,656,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Summit Materials by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after buying an additional 902,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,252,000 after buying an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,879,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after buying an additional 362,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Summit Materials by 60.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 900,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after buying an additional 340,914 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

