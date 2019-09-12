Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 31,521 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,521 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $29,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,853. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

