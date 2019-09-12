Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 13,154 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 3,170,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,188. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 38.43% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $765,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $5,250,150.00. Insiders sold 11,067,461 shares of company stock worth $483,950,817 over the last 90 days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

