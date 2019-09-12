Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,779 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.63% of Performance Food Group worth $26,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. 56,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,292.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,022 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

