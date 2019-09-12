Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $21.41 Million Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.11% of Acacia Communications worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter worth $20,694,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.91 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 61,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $4,419,973.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $53,395.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,045 shares of company stock worth $6,267,137 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

