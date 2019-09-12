Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $7,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 13,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $912,691.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,070 shares of company stock worth $34,837,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

