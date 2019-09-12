Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,075 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.31% of Godaddy worth $39,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 66,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,307. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $64,242.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $533,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,804 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,268 shares of company stock worth $1,688,604 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

