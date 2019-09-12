Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,159 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $42,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Raymond James by 648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 758,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 656,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Raymond James by 519.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 27.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,170,000 after purchasing an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 273.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,965. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $1,238,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

