Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.69

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and traded as high as $21.77. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 7,459.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 178,067 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 71.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

