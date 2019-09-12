WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Update

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,242,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 1,786,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in WESCO International by 77.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 24,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 66,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

WCC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 337,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.82%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

