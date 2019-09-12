Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,229,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 31st total of 1,912,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WAIR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of WAIR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 2,443,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. Wesco Aircraft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wesco Aircraft by 6,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,333 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter valued at $8,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter valued at $4,457,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter valued at $4,037,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

