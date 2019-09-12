WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

WSBC traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 292,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,448. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $236,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 73.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

