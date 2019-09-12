Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 240.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 155,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 21,409 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $481,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,141 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,333 in the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

