Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.18. 613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $150.69.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

