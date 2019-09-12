Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CGI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

GIB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,134. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

