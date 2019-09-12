Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 104,482 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.04% of PC Connection worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,895,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $974.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

