Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 129,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,885. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $718.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 60,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

